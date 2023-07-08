Oba of Lagos: “Gangs of Lagos” disrespectful of rights to cultural heritage

According to Vanguard reports, Oba Rilwan Akiolu of Lagos has described the movie, “Gangs of Lagos”, as defamatory and sacrilegious for depicting the ‘Eyo’ as criminal gangs that commit grotesque murder and visit terror on innocent citizens.

Oba Rilwan Akiolu of Lagos

In a three-page letter he sent to Amazon Prime Nigeria and Greoh Ltd. management on June 28, the traditional leader expressed his worries about the movie and outlined four requirements that the producers and promoters must achieve in 14 days.

The film makers, Greoh Studios, and Amazon Web Service were requested by Akiolu “to immediately remove, cease, and desist from using the image getup and manifestation of the Eyo in the Gangs of Lagos.”

The traditional leader claims that the movie has severely harmed the reputation of the Eyo brand.

The Isale Eko Descendants Union (IDU) claims that the movie Gangs of Lagos portrays Isale Eko as a nest of criminals and Eyo as a gang of murders. This has caused controversy among the indigenous people of Lagos State since its release.

In a separate lawsuit, the heirs of Isale Eko sought N10 billion in damages from Amazon and other producers for what they claimed was the extensive reputational harm that the Gangs of Lagos caused to the Eyo brand.

Akiolu said in his letter, which Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu was copied on, that the Eyo brand had suffered significantly due to the movie’s illegal portrayal of the Eyo.

The traditional head of state further asserted that on a global scale, prospective tourists and visitors to Lagos would probably doubt the legitimacy of the Eyo as a genuine event of cultural heritage deserving of respect and regard.

He further asserted that the film’s creators had exploited the Eyo, a representative of the indigenous people of Lagos, by using their full appearance, unmistakable image, and customarily created and ordained appearance.

He claimed that this was carried out without his consent or proper attribution to the Lagos oba’s office.

“I am the Adimu Orisa’s keeper and ultimate authority, together with the Eyo, who is its incarnation. These traditional rites represent the indigenes of Lagos’s tangible and intangible property, and they are a collection of our intellectual property rights in our cultural legacy.

The Oba of Lagos has been preserving this cultural heritage for the benefit of present and future generations since it was passed down from previous generations more than 200 years ago. It consists of tangible items and intangible characteristics.

“These customs represent our way of thinking and living. They serve as evidence of our advancements in knowledge and spirituality. They must not be abused in any way, or exploited without the full consent of the native owners, he stressed.

The Oba claimed that the movie gravely breached the 2007 United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples’ provisions and the rights of the indigenous people of Lagos.

According to international law, the proclamation safeguards “our indigenous right to practise and revive our cultural traditions and customs,” according to Oba Akiolu.

“This includes the right to maintain, protect, and develop the past, present, and future manifestations of our cultures, including artefacts, designs, ceremonies, technologies, and visual, performing, and literary arts and literature.”

Therefore, Oba Akiolu ordered that the movie immediately cease using and depicting the Eyo, as well as clearly violating indigenous people’s intellectual property rights and defaming sacred rituals.

In accordance with the terms of the peace agreement, Akiolu commanded the filmmakers to “immediately remove, cease, and desist from using the image getup and manifestation of the Adimu Orisa – the Eyo – your film Gangs of Lagos.”

Additionally, he requested that the film’s creators provide a proposal within 14 days for the restoration of the Eyo brand’s sanctity.

“Provide within 14 days compensatory proposal for the infringement of our intellectual property rights in our cultural heritage which you have commercially exploited without licence,” he requested of the movie creators.

The Gangs of Lagos producers were required to present a draught of a suitable apology to the Oba of Lagos and the indigenous people of Lagos within 14 days, according to the traditional leader.

