Nowadays Odogwu Is One Who Can Fill Up His Car Tank- Williams Uchemba Says As He Drops New Photos

Popular actor and investor, Williams Uchemba has taken to his official social media handle to share adorable photos of himself. The actor looks stunning in title ornaments as he shows off his look in a lovely Senator outfit.

He said nowadays Odogwu is one who can fill up his car tanks, adding that anyone who is not calling him to drive out for business should discuss with him Whatsapp and anyone who wants to invite him to a party should always reach him WhatsApp.

In conclusion, he said, “No nonsense waka(movement). Odogwu doesn’t move too much”.

These photos triggered reactions online as fans and celebrities gushed over him. Also, they shared their opinions about the hardship in the country.

A fan said, “No middle class again in Nigeria. It’s either you are rich or poor”.

Another fan said, “No matter what, we will still survive, that is why they call us the giant of Africa”.

