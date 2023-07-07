‘Now I Know I’m Short’ – Nigerian Singer, Rudeboy Says As He Meets Gianni Antetokounmpo & Brothers.

A popular Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye better known as Rudeboy has said he now knows he is short after meeting the popular National Basketball Association stars, the Antetokoumpo brothers.

The singer shared a picture of himself with four of these Greek – Nigerian brothers, and he could be seen to have climbed a chair to reach the height of the shortest of them.

This has, however, generated reactions from people, who were amused with the way the Rudeboy had to climb a chair like that. Some were even wondering how they would look like with these brothers if the singer was like that, when he was not that short himself.

The Antetokoumpo brothers are Greek Nigerian, as they were born to Nigerian parents in Greece. Four of the brothers, Alex, Gianni, Kostas and Thanasis are basketball players in the NBA, but their eldest brother, Francis, is a football player with Filathlitikos in Greece.

