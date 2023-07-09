ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

“Nothing Wey Dem Never Talk For My Back, All My Back Just De Pain Me” – Nancy Iheme Says

Nigerian actress Nancy Iheme delivers a powerful statement, shedding light on the anguish caused by the words spoken behind her back. She candidly acknowledges that there is seemingly nothing that hasn’t been said about her. The weight of the gossip and slander has taken a toll, causing her deep emotional pain.

With the phrase “All my back just de pain me,” Nancy vividly expresses the overwhelming burden of hurtful words and rumors. It conveys the constant ache she feels, both physically and emotionally, from the relentless criticism and backbiting. This showcases the profound impact that negative talk can have on an individual’s well-being.

Nancy’s statement serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by public figures who often endure a barrage of unfounded rumors and baseless judgments. Despite her accomplishments and talent, she continues to bear the brunt of hurtful remarks. Her vulnerability and honesty in sharing her pain highlight the need for compassion and understanding.

