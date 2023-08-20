Nothing Can Break Me, Absolutely Nothing I Repeat-Bobrisky Reveals Few Days After His Father’s Burial

Popular crossdresser and social media influencer, Idris Okuneye widely known and addressed as Bobrisky has taken to his official Instagram story to disclose that nothing can break him irrespective of how difficult or sad it might be.

The crossdresser who is well known within and outside the country for his luxurious lifestyle, great fashion sense and philanthropic life had lost and buried his father few days ago.

The news of his father’s death and burial had sparked a lot of reactions from fans, friends and celebrities, with condolence messages flooding the internet and social media platforms.

In his post today, the crossdresser has disclosed that nothing can break him down, no matter how heavy, difficult, sad and painful it might be. He made this known few days after his father’s burial although it is not certain if he is referring to his father’s death or not.

In his post, he wrote “Nothing can break me, absolutely nothing I repeat”.

