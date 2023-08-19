“Not My Ceec Turning To Mama Iyabo, She Is Just Knocking Tori & Seperating Hair”-Uti Nwachukwu

Uti Nwachukwu, a prominent figure in the Nigerian entertainment landscape, recently took to social media to share a light-hearted observation about fellow reality TV star, Ceec. In his Instagram post, Uti playfully remarked on Ceec’s transformation into “Mama Iyabo,” humorously alluding to her new hairstyle and the ongoing saga of storytelling.

“Not my @ceec_official turning to Mama Iyabo. Na so she just de knack Tori de separate the hair. llebaye no fit complain. She just de endure Ceec,” Uti captioned the post.

Uti’s witty commentary struck a chord with fans and followers, showcasing his ability to infuse humor into everyday situations. As a former winner of “Big Brother Africa” himself, Uti’s insight into the dynamics of reality TV adds depth to his playful commentary. The post not only garnered laughs but also reflected the camaraderie and shared experiences that often develop among contestants of reality shows. Uti Nwachukwu’s humorous take on Ceec’s antics highlighted his engaging online presence and his knack for keeping fans entertained with his lighthearted observations.

Check out the screenshot of his post from Instagram below.

