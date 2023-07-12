Nosa Rex, Chioma Nwaoha, Others React As Mike Godson Marks Son’s 1st Birthday

Popular actor and filmmaker, Mike Godson has taken to his official social media handle to celebrate his first child’s first birthday. The actor shared a lovely video of him and gushed over him. He called him his King, adding that he is the biggest blessing in his life. In conclusion, he called him a senior man, affirming that he loves him so much.

His caption reads, “Happy one-year birthday to my little King. My biggest blessings. Love you senior man”.

This video triggered reactions online as fans and celebrities gushed over him. Also, they sent shout-outs and compliments wishing him a happy birthday.

Actor, Nosa Rex dropped love emojis and said, “Happy birthday son. God bless you. Grow and shine forever. You will make your Daddy and mummy proud. Big love”.

Other celebrities like Chioma Nwaoha, Wole Ojo, Benita Onyiuke, Ifeanyi Kalu, and many others sent love emojis.

Happy 1st birthday to his son.

EssienAkpan (

)