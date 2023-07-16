“None Of My Friends Will Say I Snatched Husband Or Wife, I Don’t Live Dirty Lifestyle” Angela Okorie

Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie, has used her new Instagram post to reveal that she is not the type of woman to snatch people’s husbands or wives. She took to her Instagram page to share the post, where she disclosed that none of her friends will say she has snatched anybody’s husband or wife, saying that she does not live a dirty lifestyle.

She also made it known that anyone who knows her in real life will repent of their evil ways because they will realize that there is no reason to hate anyone. She stated that nobody can ever mention her name in evil deeds or snatching people’s husbands.

In the statement she made on her Instagram page, she said, “None of my friends will say I snatched husband or wife, I don’t live dirty lifestyle. You can never hear anyone calling my name in stuff like that. If you know me in real life, you will repent of your evil ways, and you will understand there is no reason to hate anybody.”

The actress has established herself as a well-known figure among her fans on social media, thanks to her talent, which has helped her achieve more fame.

