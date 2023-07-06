Nollywood Yoruba Actress, Joke Muyiwa Drops Picture As She Welcomes Her Third Grand Child

Celebrities, fans, and followers of Nollywood Yoruba actress, Joke Muyiwa have congratulated her as she welcomed her third grand chid today. She took to her Instagram page to share picture of the new baby as she announced the good news. The actress didn’t reveals the face of the child in the picture shared. A very big congratulation to her and May God be with the new baby, and his mother. She wrote: I am now a grand mother for the 3rd time. First grand son is here. Congratulations to us my darling Idan.

Joke Muyiwa is a Popular Nollywood actress, Lecturer, Filmmaker, Movie producer, Mother, Wife, Grandmother, Brand ambassador, and Brand influencer with about 103,000 followers on her page, who is well for her fantastic roles in the blockbuster movie titled “Ayitale”. Joke has been very active in her acting career over a decades and has featured in several Yoruba films. She is gifted, versatile, skilful, and highly talented actress, who is very good at delivery of roles.

