Nollywood Stars And Some Of Their Side Hustle Business You Can Adopt

If truth be told, there have been alot of reactions on social media over the years, trailing the means of livelihood of some celebrities following their luxurious lifestyles.

In this light, we have curated some side hustle business of your favorite Nollywood Stars, you could also adopt.

Sylvester Madu

Recall that, famous movie star, Sylvester Madu was on the news a few weeks ago, after a viral video showed the actor selling okirika clothes.

Photo Credit; Nation paper

Mercy Aigbe

The Thespian runs a fashion business, a boutique and an acting school, which was founded in 2016. No wonder, she is well known for her incredible fashion sense.

Jim Iyke

The immaculate Jim Iyke is arguably one of the richest actor in Nigeria and it’s obvious he didn’t make his millions from just filmmaking.

Jim Iyke, who’s real name is James Ikechukwu Esomugha, is not only a veteran actor but a philanthropist and a businessman as he runs a foundation with the aim of helping children with disabilities.

He is also a book author, runs a fashion label and a table water bottling company.

Photo Credit; Calcified

Omoni Oboli

Omoni Oboli is an actress, scriptwriter, filmmaker and a business woman, as she runs a weight-loss company and as well a fitness expert.

Obviously, this is why she looks far younger than her age, even after 3 grown up boys.

Photo Credit; Within Nigeria

Iyabo Ojo

Nollywood sweetheart, Iyabo Ojo makes money from real estate and her personal luxury business brand, aside acting and movie production.

Bimpe Oyebade and Lateef Adedimeji

These couple; Bimpe Oyebade and Lateef Adedimeji both run a store, where they sell custom made outfits and they also model for their outfits.

Photo Credit; Within Nigeria

Funke Akindele

Funke Akindele is the CEO of a Film Production (which produces entertainment content like TV series, Nollywood movies, TV shows and music for TV stations which also has a mobile phone application).

As if it is not enough, she has an educational app and a non-governmental organization which aims at providing young people with vocational skills.

Toyin Abraham

The light-skinned actress is the CEO of a slimming tea company and also owns a boutique in Lagos.

Kunle Afolayan

Genius filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan, son of late Adeyemi Afolayan aka Adelove is not only into movie making and acting.

He also runs a film production company and as well trains students who are interested in filmmaking.

Photo Credit: Within Nigeria

Chiroxy (

)