Nollywood Actress, Uche Elendu Celebrates 40th Birthday With Adorable Pictures Online

Nollywood actress, and filmmaker, Uche Elendu has celebrated her birthday today, 14th July, 2023 as she clocks 40 year old. She took to her Instagram page to share adorable pictures of herself to celebrate her birthday. I wish her a happy birthday and many happy returns of the day. The celebrant was seeing in her lovely well designed white and red gown she rocked with beautiful hairstyle and makeup, very excited with beautiful smiles on her face. She looks so beautiful, attractive, stunning, and gorgeous in her lovely dress, as she post for the camera in styles.

While celebrating her birthday with adorable pictures she shared, she said in her post Happy birthday to me. Lord who am I that you are so mindful of. 40 is here!! Am grateful to Lord!! Thank you for my life and all blessings you bring. What God can not do doesn’t exist.

