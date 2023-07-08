ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Nollywood Actress Susan Pwajok Shares New Photo Online

Susan Pwajok is a 20-year-old Nollywood actress, entrepreneur, brand ambassador and Instagram socialite. She is loved by many for playing the role of Blessing in the popular Nollywood TV series, “The Johnsons”. Recently, the actress uploaded some photos of herself on her official Threads page. Below is a photo of Susan Pwajok.

Image credit: Photo collage

The actress wore a stylish top and a short skirt in the pictures she posted online, her outfit looked simple yet classical, it was also well fitting on her and enabled her to flaunt her skin and beauty, her braided hairstyle looked great on her and her make-up free look enabled her flaunt her natural beauty. Below is a photo of Susan Pwajok in her outfit.

Image credit: Threads

What are your thoughts about the recent pictures Susan Pwajok posted online? Do you think her outfit looks amazing on her? You can air your views in the comment section below

Mannequin
)

