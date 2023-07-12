Nollywood Actress, Mosunmola Filani Shows Off Her Beautiful Lookalike Mother In Lovely Photo Online

Nollywood actress, Mosunmola Filani Oduoye has taken to her Instagram page to share adorable picture as she showed off her beautiful mother. She is really looking very much alike her mother and their smiling looks.. Her mother was seeing in the picture looking so attractive, beautiful, agile, classy, and gorgeous in her lovely matching native outfit she rocked with lovely makeup and head tie style, poses for the camera in style. Mosunmola Filani Oduoye also known as Mosunmola Filani is the movies, is a Nigerian Nollywood actress, Mother, Wife, Filmmaker, Movie producer, Brand ambassador, and Brand influencer with a lot of followers on her page. She is a very good actress, who knows how to act and interpret roles excellently well. She can fit into any character in the Yoruba films. Mosunmola has featured in several movies. She is happily married with her husband, Oduoye and their marriage is blessed with adorable children.

This lovely picture shared has generated lots of reactions online.

