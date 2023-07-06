Nollywood Actress, Mercy Johnson shares Lovely Moments With Her Children At The Pool

Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie has taken to her Instagram page to share few minutes video with her beautiful kids at the swimming pool. She made known in her post that she’s having Midweek fun time with her lovely kids and she didn’t play very well when she was small.

Mercy Johnson was seeing in the video playing and having lovely moments with her children, as she was just all of its sudden jumped inside the pool to swim together with her children. She really knows how to swim very well.

Mercy Johnson Okojie is rated one of the most popular and highly talented Nollywood actresses we have in the industry,who knows how to act and interpret roles very well. She is beautiful, versatile, skilful, intelligent, and exceptionally good when it comes to delivery of roles. She can fit into any character in the movies such as Comedy, Villager, Hustler, Housewife, Poor girl, and others.

Checkout some people’s comments below.

