Nollywood Actress, Ini Edo Shows off her Daughter in New Photos

Nollywood veteran actress, Ini Edo has taken to social media to upload beautiful pictures showing her 2-year-old daughter. In such pictures, the actress could be seen spending some quality time with her outside their home.

The beautiful actress who shared such pictures through her official Instagram page, could be seen hanging out with her daughter while rocking a tight long gown, black hat and shade.

Here is Ini Edo’s post below;

Ini Edo has over time proven to not just be a successful Nollywood actress but also a social media sensation, following the beautiful pictures she keeps uploading on social media platforms on different occasions.

The brand influencer has never failed to also thrill her audience with her talent, following the interesting movies she has been featured in with the likes of Desmond Elliot, Mike Ezuruonye, Tonto Dikeh, Ramsey Nouah, Chiwetalu Agu, Patience Ozokwor, Funke Akindele, Mike Godson and several others in the film industry.

