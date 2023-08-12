ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko shows off her beauty as she shares new photos to mark her birthday

Few hours ago, famous Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko returns gratitude of her life to God as she shares some new photos on Instagram to mark her birthday. Below are some of the photos Destiny Etiko shared on on Instagram

Destiny Etiko is a gorgeous talented Nigerian actress, entrepreneur and brand influencer. She’s one of the social media personality that is making wave currently on Instagram. Destiny Etiko always get her fans into excitement whenever she share any photo or video of herself on Instagram. Owing to her career and her cheerful way of interacting with fans, she has earned Instagram followers of 5.2 million Instagram users.

Regardlessly, numerous reactions were triggered by fans in the comment section. The fans showed their hearted excitement as some of them made comments of birthday wishes. Below are some screenshots showing fans reactions on Destiny Etiko’s post on Instagram.

