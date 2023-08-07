ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko shares new photos on Instagram as she flaunts in a voguish outfit

Barely an hour ago, Nollywood actress who have been thrilling fans on Instagram Destiny Etiko stirs reactions as she shares new sultry photos of herself on Instagram. Below are some of the photos Destiny Etiko shared on Instagram.

Destiny Etiko is a gorgeous Nigerian actress, model and brand influencer. Notably, she’s one of the social media personality that is making wave on Instagram. Destiny Etiko always get her fans into excitement whenever she share any photo or video of herself on Instagram. Owing to her career and stylish way of dressing that always thrill fans, she has gained Instagram followers of 5.2 million Instagram users.

However, numerous reactions were triggered by fans in the comment section. Some of the fans were so excited to the extent of even reacting with lovely words and charming emojis. Below is a screenshot showing fans reactions on Destiny Etiko’s post on Instagram.

