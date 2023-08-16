ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Nollywood Actress, Destiny Etiko Shares Beautiful Photos of Herself in a Bikini Outfit.

Nollywood popular actress, Destiny Etiko has taken to social media to upload lovely pictures showing the moment she was rocking a stunning a two-piece suit. The actress has been able to make a name for herself in the Nollywood industry over time so.

The businesswoman who uploaded such beautiful pictures and videos through her official Instagram page, could be seen dressed in a white bikini outfit while having some fun time with her friends, including Nigerian crossdresser, James Brown in a yatch.

Destiny Etiko went ahead to disclose that she partied so hard with her friends on a yatch.

Such video has also generated lots of reactions from her fans and followers on the social media platform, as many took to her comment section to pen down words of praises for the brand influencer.

Recall that Destiny Etiko had few days ago marked her birthday, as she received several birthday wishes and gifts from people. And so while we continue to celebrate her birthday, we pray for God to keep using her as an inspiration to upcoming talents in the movie industry.

