Nollywood Actress Destiny Etiko Flaunts Her Beauty In New Photos Online

Popular Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko has showcased her beauty in the recent pictures she posted on her verified Instagram page. Destiny Etiko is also a model, brand ambassador, and Instagram socialite. Below is a photo of the actress.

Destiny wore a backless dress in the pictures she posted on Instagram, her outfit was well-fitting and enabled her to flaunt her figure, it also had a high slit placed in the middle, her half ponytail hairstyle looked great on her and her makeup augmented her beauty. Below is a photo of Destiny Etiko in her outfit.

Image credit: Instagram and photo collage

Some celebrities like Junior Pope, Uche Elendu, Lizzygold, Jamena and others commented on Destiny Etiko’s pictures, her fans and followers were also pleased with her pictures, they commented that she looked great. Below are the screenshots of some reactions from Instagram

What are your thoughts about Destiny’s recent photos? Do you think she looks amazing?

