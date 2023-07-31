Nollywood Actress, Bella Ebinum Reveals Why She Prefers To Live A Modest Life

Photo Credit: Instagram @bella_ebinum

Nollywood actress, Bella Ebinum has taken to her social media page to reveal why she prefers to live a modest and quiet life. She revealed this in a post she made on her official Instagram page a few moments ago.

According to the actress, she prefers to live a modest and quiet life because of what she learned about people that ask questions about your job. She stated that learned that people tend to calculate the respect they give you according to the type of job you do for a living.

In her own words, she said, “I learned that whenever a person asks what you do for a living, they are trying to calculate the level of respect to give you. That’s why I preferred to stay low-key and mysterious”.

