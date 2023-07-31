ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Nollywood Actress, Bella Ebinum Reveals Why She Prefers To Live A Modest Life

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 3 hours ago
0 327 1 minute read

Photo Credit: Instagram @bella_ebinum

Nollywood actress, Bella Ebinum has taken to her social media page to reveal why she prefers to live a modest and quiet life. She revealed this in a post she made on her official Instagram page a few moments ago.

According to the actress, she prefers to live a modest and quiet life because of what she learned about people that ask questions about your job. She stated that learned that people tend to calculate the respect they give you according to the type of job you do for a living.

In her own words, she said, “I learned that whenever a person asks what you do for a living, they are trying to calculate the level of respect to give you. That’s why I preferred to stay low-key and mysterious”.

Take a look at the post she made:

What do you have to say about this?

Kbm123 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 3 hours ago
0 327 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Actress, Destiny Etiko Stirs Reactions As She Shares Lovely Moments With Her Mother Online

9 mins ago

BBNaija S8: I Felt Bad For Mentioning Adekunle’s Mum During The Reunion – Doyin

2 hours ago

Reaction Trails As Actor Ali Nuhu Wins The Best Actor Award In Nollywood Europe Golden Awards

2 hours ago

A Lot Of Women Will Always Support A Man Emotionally Abusing Another Woman Because they Are thirsty For The Same Man-Uti Nwachukwu

3 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button