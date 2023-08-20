Nollywood Actress, Anita Joseph Shares Old Photos of Herself.

Nollywood veteran actress, Anita Joseph has taken to social media to upload her throwback pictures. Anita Joseph is a talented actress, mother of one and wife to Nigerian MC, Michael Olagunju.

The businesswoman who uploaded such pictures through her official Instagram page, could be seen looking slim and young compared to her recent body size and shape.

Anita Joseph went ahead to state that she grew up over the years but her body has been “bodying” even in when she was skinny.

Here is Anita Joseph’s post below;

Such old pictures uploaded by the brand influencer has got many of her fans and followers talking on the social media platform, as many expressed shock with regards to her transformation over time.

Anita Joseph has been able to evolve in not just her body size but also in her business, career and family.

One can attest to the fact that the curvy actress has been able to make a name for herself in not only the Nollywood industry but also in the business sector, following her feats in both areas over the years.

