Nollywood Actress, Anita Joseph Shares Loved Up Video With Her Husband, Michael Olagunju At The Beach

Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph has taken to her Instagram page to share few minutes video with her handsome husband, Michael Olagunju also known as Mcfish at the beach. The lovely couple were seen in the video playing, embracing each other very tight and having quality time together. She said in her post that they said people couples that post videos and pictures are not enjoying their marriages, that they are faking it. You don’t even know. If I really show you behind the scenes what we are enjoying. Showing you also teaching you that marriage can be sweet godly and beautiful.

Anita Joseph is rated one of the biggest and highly talented Nollywood actresses in the industry,who is well known for her actions and versatility in the films. She is gifted, creative, and exceptionally good when it comes to acting and interpretation of roles. She can fit into any character in the films. She has been happily married to her husband, Michael Olagunju few years ago.

Checkout some people’s comments below.

