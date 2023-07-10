Nollywood Actors Celebrate Veteran Charles Olumo Agbako As He Turns 100 Years

Many people have been reacting to the new age of a veteran actor, Abdulsalam Sanyaolu, better known as Charles Olumo Agbako, as many top Nollywood actors have taken to their various pages to celebrate the living legend yesterday.

One of the well-known actresses, Foluke Daramola on her page celebrate the Nollywood Icon as he turned 100 years old today, revealing how the man has been like a father figure to her, advising her all the times. She described the “former Yoruba Nollywood bad boy” s a strong man, while wishing him good health.

Other Nollywood actors also celebrated this iconic talented actor, sharing video of the man dancing with another veteran, Mama Rainbow.

However, many people, especially those who were privileged to watch Charles Agbako, were so happy to see the man growing old gracefully, and wished him well on his birthday, thanking him for the great experience he gave them growing up

Charles Olumo Agbako is one of the oldest actors in the country, and he was a well-known actor during his acting days, when he was the top guy for bad boy character back then.

Video here

Entgists (

)