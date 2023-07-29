Nollywood Actor, Temitope Topright Celebrates His Beautiful Wife On Her Birthday With Lovely Photos

One of the fast rising Nollywood actors and movie producers, Temitope Iledo Topright has taken to his Instagram page to share adorable pictures of his beautiful wife and few minutes video with her to celebrate her birthday as she turned a year older today, July 29,2023. I wish her a happy birthday and many happy returns of the day. The celebrant looks so beautiful, attractive, classy, and gorgeous in her lovely dress she rocked, as she posted for the camera in styles. Temitope was seen in the video shared inside car with celebrant playing, gisting, and having qualify time together.

While celebrating his beautiful wife with the adorable pictures shared, he said in his post To the woman I love, cherish, and respect. Your birthday is perfect opportunity to say Sorry for all the fights and arguments. He thanked her for all the sacrifices she has made and I love you. My goal is to keep a smile in your face. And when it starts to fade away, I’ll do whatever it takes to brighten your day. More than a wife in you I have found a friend for life. Here’s to many years of partying together, achieving together and making more memories. Thank you for giving me a beautiful girl to be proud of as a father. You have raised her so well.

His colleagues, fans, and followers have also sent their birthday wishes to her.

