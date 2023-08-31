Nollywood Actor, Okon Lagos Marks his Birthday Today (Photos).

Nollywood comic actor, Okon Lagos has taken to social media to celebrate his 40th birthday which happens to be today, as he marked such special day in his life with beautiful pictures of him rocking a stunning outfit.

The brand influencer who marked his birthday through his official Instagram page, could be seen dressed in a lovely oxblood shirt and black trousers, which he complimented with his dark shades.

Okon Lagos went ahead to state that life begins at 40 and this is his life now, as he thanked God for making him celebrate another year added to his life.

Okon Lagos finally wished himself a happy birthday.

Here is Okon Lagos’ post below;

Such beautiful pictures backed up with Okon Lagos’ captioned have stirred up several reactions on the social media platform, as many of his fans and well-wishers took to his comment section to pen down prayers, birthday wishes and birthday prayers for the veteran actor.

A happy birthday to Okon Lagos and we pray that God will continue to elevate him in all his endeavors.

