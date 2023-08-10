Nollywood Actor, Ken Eric Reveals That Success Is Not All About The Destination, but Also Th journey

Ken Erics was born in Kano State, Northwest Nigeria on 28 February 1985, and is the sixth of seven children of Eric Chukwuemeka Nwenweh and Grace Ifeyinwa Nwenweh both of Enugwu-Ukwu in Anambra State, Southeast Nigeria. He is of Igbo descent. Erics had his primary education at Binta Mustapha Science Nursery and Primary School, Kano, and his secondary education at Dennis Memorial Grammar School (DMGS) Onitsha, Anambra State. As a young child, Erics showed a passion for the arts, and this culminated in his admission to the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State, where he graduated with a degree in Theatre Arts. He also holds a master’s degree in Theatre and Film studies.

No matter how small or big the task may be, it’s always worth putting in your best effort. Every time you make an effort to do something well, you are investing in yourself. Success is not just about the destination, but also in the journey. Put in the hard work and you will reap the rewards.

