Nollywood Actor, Ibrahim Bashir Celebrates His Cute Lookalike Son On His Birthday With Lovely Photos

One of the fast rising Nollywood Yoruba actors, and movie producers, Ibrahim Bashir has celebrated his cute lookalike son on his birthday today, July 22, 2023. He took tobhis Instagram page to share adorable pictures of his son to celebrate his birthday as he turned a year older. He is really striking perfect resemblance of his handsome father. I wish him a happy birthday and God bless his new age.The celebrant was seeing in the adorable pictures very excited with beautiful smiles on his face rocking beautiful dress, as he posed for the camera in styles.

While celebrating his cute son on his birthday with lovely pictures shared, he prayed with all his heart that God grants him perfect health and pure happiness for as long as humanly possible. Happy birthday Son. I called him my friend, and my son, love you forever.

His colleagues, fans, and followers have also gushed out to the comments section to drop their birthday wishes and lovely emojis.

