Nobody Is Above You- Mercy Eke Tells Ilebaye, Tackles Venita For Opposing Her Advice

Popular BBN star, Mercy Eke confronts Venita for opposing her advice to Ilebaye.

In a living room, Mercy was seen embracing Illebaye while advising that nobody is above her in the house. Mercy advised that she should confront anyone that comes at her and not be intimidated or oppressed by anyone.

Venita intruded into their discussion and said Ilebaye is a toddler in a China shop. She said Mercy is advising her as if she has an inferiority complex. Venita added that she’s not equal with everyone in the house and that she should know her space and measure herself with a ruler.

This got Mercy pissed out and she confronted Venita. Then, Venita said she(Mercy) shouldn’t point fingers at her and that she got her wrong and Mercy cautioned her saying, “Calm down. I wasn’t talking to you. Mind your business”.

Mercy was at the top of her voice as she slammed Venita.

