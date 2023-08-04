No weapon fashioned against you shall prosper – Judy Austin prays for her husband, Yul Edochie

Few moments ago, Popular Nollywood Actor, Producer and Director, Yul Edochie took to social media to dish out a lovely video of the moment his second wife, Judy Austin rushed into his car to pray for him while he was about to go out.

Yul shared the video on his Official Facebook page today being Friday the 4th day of August, 2023 and he accompanied it with a caption which read: “As I was about to drive out, Judy Austin came came into the car and did this”, The actor wrote and it stirred massive reactions from fans, viewers and followers. Click on the link below to watch the video.

The above video captured the moment when Judy rushed into Yul Edochie’s car while he was about to car out to pray for him. While praying, Judy could be clearly heard saying that no weapon fashioned against her husband shall prosper. She also stated that his enemies will never locate him no matter what happens.

Recall that few months ago, the whole world was thrown into deep shock after Yul publicly came out to announce that he will be taking in Judy Austin as his second wife. Ever since the two love birds tied the knot, they have been disturbing the social media space with love up photos and videos of themselves, despite the heavy criticisms coming in from the general public, they are definitely not showing signs of slowing down anytime soon.

What are your thoughts on this? Kindly leave your comments in the comment section below.

