No Refunds, I’m Yours For Life- Dele Omowoli Agba Shares Moments With Wife On Wedding Anniversary

Popular Gospel comedian and MC, Dele Omowoli Agba has taken to his official social media handle to share adorable moments with his beautiful wife, Bunmi as he celebrates their wedding anniversary.

In a series of videos, the content creator was spotted expressing love and affection for his wife. They went on a date to celebrate their special day and also had a wonderful time at a luxurious restaurant.

Dele gushed over his adorable wife, adding that he’s hers for life and that there are no refunds. He also noted that he loves her so much.

His caption reads, “Happy wedding anniversary to us my wealth. I’m yours for life, no refunds. Love you so much”.

These adorable moments triggered reactions online as fans and celebrities gushed over them. Also, they sent lovely remarks as they admired them.

Dele and Bunmi went down the aisle in 2019 and are blessed with a son.

Happy 4th wedding anniversary to them.

