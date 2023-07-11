ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

No One Can Make You Feel Inferior Without Your Consent, Says Iniedo As She Shares Stunning Pictures

Iniobong Edo Ekim popularly known as Iniedo has left everyone stunned after releasing some stunning pictures on her official Instagram account.

Beneath her picture, she wrote: No one can make you feel Inferior without your consent. Adjust your Crown queen. Some fans were very pleased with her pictures and took to the comment section with all sorts of pleasant remarks.

Her remark after sharing her photos online simply means that nobody can make you feel lower than yourself, always strive to be better.

Ini Edo is currently married to Philip Ehiagwina an American- based business man. The marriage however came to an abrupt end on September 2014 after six years. Ini Edo had her first child, a girl through surrogacy in the year 2021.

Iniedo is a very good actress and has been an inspirational figure to all prospective actresses all over the world.

Kindly checkout some of the pictures she shared on her official account;

