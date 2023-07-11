No Man Is Perfect, But I Can Say I Am A Perfect Gentleman – Annangh

Popular Nollywood Actor Toosweet Annangh discloses in his new posts that no man is perfect but he is a perfect gentleman. Toosweet Annangh is a Ghanaian but a Nollywood Actor. He is very smart and humble.

Unlike other Actors in Nollywood, Toosweet is well respected because of his attitude. Many actor and actress are fond of exposing their private lives on social media, cheating on their wives, marrying second wife and doing a whole lot of bad things that tarnish their image.

Toosweet Annangh respects his wife and daughter so much and have never exposed his wife on social media before. He is indeed a perfect gentleman man. He doesn’t sees his career as an opportunity to humiliate his wife.

From his caption, he is very perfect and gentle.

