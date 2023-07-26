Nigerians Buy Cheapest Petrol In The World, Eniola Badmus

Popular actress, Eniola Badmus has declared her support for President Bola Tinubu, saying she believes he has the interest of Nigerians at heart.

Daily trust report that, The actress slammed those criticising the President for removing fuel subsidy.

Recall that after the removal of fuel subsidy by the Tinubu-led administration, the product skyrocketed from N190/per litre to over N500/per litre.

And last week, the price climbed from N500 per litre to N617.

Daily trust report that, However, Badmus argued that Nigeria still has the lowest petrol prices in the world during an Instagram live conversation with well-known media personality Daddy Freeze.

She claims that many of the president’s detractors are unaware of the advantages of eliminating petrol subsidies.

“I have a right to express my views as a citizen. I am free to back anybody I choose. Many of these keyboard warriors are not even familiar with the concept of subsidies. They only realised what the government was doing when they withdrew it. I believe we continue to purchase the cheapest petroleum in the world as of right now.

“President Tinubu continues to be unwavering. In addition to backing him, I am aware of his past actions and future plans. I’ve never known our current president to be a philanthropist. I’ll support him all the way up until he quits, she replied.

