Nigerian Singer, Tiwa Savage Causes A Stir With New Post On Instagram

Tiwa Savage is a Nigerian singer, and a fashionista who doesn’t fail to entertain her fans online with her outfit. She’s currently in Los Angeles, California and she decided to entertain her fans with lovely photos of herself. Tiwa Savage is dressed in a black outfit, and the colour popped out her skin complexion.

Tiwa Savage is dressed in an artistic attire and she was able to make a fashion statement through her fashion display online. She’s wearing a long sleeve black top and it’s neatly tucked into her trouser. Her accessories enhanced her charisma and her sneakers suit her outfit. Her necklace is beautiful and it dripped down her neck.

Her makeup is lovely and it aligned with her skin complexion and outfit. Tiwa Savage doesn’t disappoint when it comes to fashion and her hairstyle added more beauty to her appearance. Her fans appreciated her post online, check out some comments below.

