Nigerian Singer Simi Reveals Why People Should Not Marry Their Friends

Popular singer Simi revealed on social media why people should not marry their friends. She said this because her husband called her ‘Odugwu’ instead of calling her honey or sweetheart. She also said that people should marry their fan because they will put them in different perspective.

Simi’s husband Adekunle did not do wrong by calling her Odugwu because it simply means a high class person. But she prefers him calling her sweet names than Odugwu.

Simi’s husband Adekunle Gold was a friend to Simi before they got married. They knew each other and were so fond of calling themselves funny names. Simi’s reason why people should not marry their friends is that they will be a lot of disrespect in that marriage. People should marry their fan, she said.

