Nigerian Singer, Asake’s entrance into his London O2 Arena concert in a helicopter

Few moments ago, Popular Nigerian Singer and Songwriter, Ahmed Ololade kickstarted his O2 Arena concert in London and the show has been absolutely amazing. Recall that few weeks ago, The talented singer sold out the 20 thousand capacity venue in London and the show is currently going on.

The Singer displayed one of the most iconic stage entrance ever when he arrived with a helicopter to kickstart the show and it was absolutely beautiful to watch. Click on the link below to watch the video.

The above video captured the moment when Asake pulled up at the stage of his O2 Arena Concert in London with a helicopter and the fans went crazy immediately they noticed his presence, this will definitely go down as one of the most iconic, beautiful and amazing stage entrance we have ever seen from a Nigerian artist.

The “Lonely at the Top” crooner always likes to think outside the box and also try as much as possible to come up with his own unique style, that was exactly what he did tonight and it was perfectly executed.

Asake is currently one of the hottest prospect in the Nigerian Music Industry, he came into prominence some couple of years back after signing for Olamide’s YBNL Record Label and ever since then, he has managed to carve a nitch for himself and also cement his place as one of the most sought after entertainer in Africa. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from the general public.

Ola_Dan (

)