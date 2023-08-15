Nigerian Nollywood Actor, Yul Edochie Reveals That It Is Mandatory To pray In The Morning

Yul Chibuike Daniel Edochie, popularly known as Yul Edochie, born 7 January 1982. He is a Nigerian actor. He is from Anambra State, Nigeria, the son of Nigerian actor Pete Edochie.

He was raised both in Lagos and Enugu. He is the last of six children. He got married at the age of 22. He attended the University of Port Harcourt, where he received a Bachelor of Arts in Dramatic Arts.

The Nollywood actor in his recent post on facebook went on to say that when you wake up in the morning, before doing anything else, it is mandatory that you kneel before God and pray.

According to the cleric that he reported, it state that ‘When you wake up in the morning, before you touch your phone, before you talk to anyone, kneel down and pray.

Thank God for a new day.

Dedicate your day and your life to God, and He’ll never let you down.

Make God your priority, and He’ll make you his priority.

