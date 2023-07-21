Nigerian Musicians, Burna Boy, Ayra Starr’s Songs Make Obama’s Summer Playlist

According to Dailypost, songs by Nigerian artists Burna Boy and Ayra Starr, have been included in the 2023 summer playlist of former United States President, Barack Obama. The 44th American leader took to his Twitter handle on Thursday night to unveil the list.

“‘Sittin’ On Top Of The World’ is a captivating afrobeats by Grammy award-winning Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, featuring US-based British rapper, 21 Savage. Ayra Starr’s ‘Sability’ also included in the 2023 summer playlist, making it the only afrobeats song on the list.

Obama, while sharing the playlist on his Twitter handle, he posted, “I’m excited to hear what I have missed. Like every other year, I’m sharing some of the songs that I have been listening this summer — a mix of old and new song.”

Recall that the songs of Rema, Tems, and Wizkid have made President Obama’s playlists in the past.

The hit song ‘Essence’ by Wizkid and Tems was included in the 2021 Barack Obama’s summer playlist, while the ‘Iron Man’ of Rema’s debut EP made the 2019 Obama’s summer playlist.

Source: Dailypost.

