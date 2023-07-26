Never Judge A Book By Its Cover; Prior To What I Was Told, Adekunle Is An Amazing Boy—Whitemoney

During a diary session with big brother, White Money, all the star housemates urged people not to judge a book by its cover, pointing out that Adekunle is an amazing boy. He made the statement after he was asked to give his opinion about Adekunle being the Head of the house.

White Money further stated that Adekunle has levelled up to the position of Head of house because he featured in the level-up season. He added that Adekunle is intelligent, atikulated, charismatic, and respectful, pointing out that he does not try to impose himself as the alpha and omega, even as the Head of house.

According to him, “That boy is an amazing boy; you see, never judge a book by its cover. Prior to what I was told outside the house back then—that he talks—that boy is an intelligent boy. He’s an intelligent young man. I told him to his face. When I see the truth, I say it straight up. He’s intelligent. He’s atikulated. He’s smart, he has charisma, and he has the voice. To be honest, if I were the head of house when these things were happening, I’d appoint someone. But he has conducted himself in a very respectable manner, is very mature, is very atikulated, speaks good English that all of us can understand, is directive, has not tried to impose himself as the alpha and omega, and despite the fact that he fought the last season, which is the level up, he has actually levelled up to the position of head of house.”

Video Credit: BBN (0:03)

