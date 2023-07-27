Never in competition, never jealous, never intimated, I got my own blessings and I’m grateful – Peggy

Nigerian actress Peggy Ovire recently spoke out about her success attitude and her colleagues in the entertainment world. In an open admission, she stated that she has never viewed her job as a competition with others. Instead, she maintains a pleasant and supportive attitude, never succumbing to peer jealously or intimidation.

Peggy’s focus remains on her personal development and professional journey, realising that everyone’s route to success is unique. She believes in counting her blessings and appreciating the possibilities that come her way. This attitude not only represents her humility, but it also demonstrates her artistic maturity.

Peggy Ovire emits a sense of empowerment and confidence that encourages people in the profession by remaining true to herself and avoiding negativity. Her message serves as a reminder that true success is judged not by comparison to others, but by the ability to recognise and cherish one’s own accomplishments with grateful hearts.

