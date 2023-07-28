“Never in Competition” – Actress Peggy Ovire says as she shares new stunning pictures online

The popular Nollywood actress , Peggy Ovire has stirred reactions online after she shared new stunning pictures . The Nollywood star rocked a nice outfit for fans and colleagues to admire her new look .

While sharing the pictures on her official Instagram page , she wrote “Never in competition , never jealous, never intimidated, I got my own blessings and i’m grateful . Many people couldn’t help but gush over her , some said she is an epitome of beauty while others said her skin is glowing .

Peggy Ovire is a very talented and hardworking actress who is doing well for herself , she has achieved a lot for herself in the movie industry . Her good personality and talent has earned her lot of admirations from people . She is currently making waves in the entertainment industry .

Share your thoughts in the comment section below .

FavourofGod2 (

)