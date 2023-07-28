ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

“Never in Competition” – Actress Peggy Ovire says as she shares new stunning pictures online

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 20 hours ago
0 335 1 minute read

The popular Nollywood actress , Peggy Ovire has stirred reactions online after she shared new stunning pictures . The Nollywood star rocked a nice outfit for fans and colleagues to admire her new look .

While sharing the pictures on her official Instagram page , she wrote “Never in competition , never jealous, never intimidated, I got my own blessings and i’m grateful . Many people couldn’t help but gush over her , some said she is an epitome of beauty while others said her skin is glowing .

Peggy Ovire is a very talented and hardworking actress who is doing well for herself , she has achieved a lot for herself in the movie industry . Her good personality and talent has earned her lot of admirations from people . She is currently making waves in the entertainment industry .

Share your thoughts in the comment section below .

FavourofGod2 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 20 hours ago
0 335 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Comic Actor, Mr Latin Shares Moment As He Shows Off His Dance Moves With Toyin Adegbola And Others

2 hours ago

Video: Don Jazzy Opens Up To ‘Upcoming’ Artistes About 6 Criteria to Get into Mavins Records

9 hours ago

Reactions as Toke Makinwa shares captivating Photos

10 hours ago

Video: Korra Obidi Boldly Shades Ex-Husband

10 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button