ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Never Give Up – Afrobeats Superstar, Davido

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 43 mins ago
0 332 1 minute read

Popular and successful Afrobeats Superstar, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has generated several reactions and comments from the public, as he admonishes everybody not to give up, this generated several reactions and comments from the public, as everyone was surprised and overwhelmed with the statement of Davido.

Davido is one of the most popular and successful Afrobeats Superstars in Nigeria and the whole of Africa, he has graced several international and local stages all over the world including Nigeria, South Africa, Ghana, United States, United Kingdom, Dubai, Germany, Paris, Tanzania, Belgium, Croatia, Colombia, Netherlands, Portugal, Brazil, India, amongst others.

Davido is one of the most influential and powerful Afrobeats Superstars in Nigeria and the whole of Africa, several upcoming artistes look up to him in the Nigerian music industry, this generated several reactions and comments from the public, as Davido said we should not give up. His fans and supporters reacted to the tweet their official social media platforms.

Check out the tweet below;

Sola_rayo (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 43 mins ago
0 332 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

“In Your Arms is Where I Belong” James Brown tells his New Partner, Papito (Photos).

1 hour ago

Video: “Runtown inspired my whole music career” – Seyi Vibez

1 hour ago

Video: Late Alaafin of Oyo ex-wife, Queen Dami and Portable confirm dating rumors

2 hours ago

Video: “Make Venita remember sey I get wife for house, I’m not exactly her husband” – Seyi clears the air

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button