Netizens React As Mercy Aigbe Celebrates her daughter, Michelle who clocks 22

Actress Mercy Aigbe Adeoti has expressed pride in her daughter, Michelle as she clocks 22 today the 11th of July 2023.

The proud mother of two shared photos of her first fruit dazzling in a red dres to mark her new age.

Sharing the photos on her Instagram page, Mercy Aigbe claimed her daughter is the best child any parents could wish for and nothing lights up her world like she does.

“Happy birthday to my grown baby, Nothing lights up my world more than you! You have grown into an intelligent, God fearing, calm, hardworking, smart, respectful, witty, goal getter, ambitious, kind, very caring, young woman and I couldn’t be prouder,” she said.

However, this post got the attention her fans and colleagues as many of them took to the comment section to congratulate her and her celebrity daughter. See screenshot of the react she got from some of her fans,

Screenshot credit || Instagram

Celebrityworld (

)