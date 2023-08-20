ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Neo Akpofure Wishes Vee Birthday Blessings In The Big Brother’s House

Neo Akpofure has generated several reactions and comments from the public, as he wishes his ex girlfriend, Victoria Adeleye, popularly known as Vee birthday blessings in the Big Brother Naija All Stars Season Eight Show yesterday evening during their task, Neo Akpofure told the HouseMates to say, “Happy Birthday One Time”, and yesterday was Vee’s birthday, so it makes sense that Neo Akpofure was wishing Vee birthday blessings, and it also generated several reactions and comments from the public, as Neo Akpofure remembered Vee’s birthday.

Several celebrities and public figures reacted to the action of Neo Akpofure their official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others. Even the HouseMates were confused when Neo Akpofure asked them to say Happy Birthday One Time, but they still said it, and Venita Akpofure knew who Neo Akpofure was sending birthday wishes to, and this generated several reactions and comments from the public.

Check out the tweet below;

Sola_rayo (
)

