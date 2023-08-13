ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Neo Akpofure Denies Being In A Relationship With Beauty Tukura Or Any Other Female Outside The House

Neo Akpofure has generated several reactions and comments from the public as he flags down the rumours that has been flying around about him being in a romantic relationship with ex BBN HouseMate and Reality TV Star from the Big Brother Naija Season Seven Show, Beauty Tukura, or any other female HouseMate outside the Big Brother’s House.

This generated several reactions and comments from the public as Mercy Eke and Doyin has said it before in the Big Brother Naija All Stars Season Eight Show that Neo Akpofure is in a romantic relationship with Beauty Tukura, so it implied that Mercy Eke and Doyin are lying since we’ve heard from the horse’s mouth.

Several celebrities and public figures reacted to the statement their official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others. His fans and supporters reacted to the statement their official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others.

