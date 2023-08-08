ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Neo Akpofure And Beauty Tukura Are In A Ship, I Don’t Know What Tbaj Is Doing With Him – Mercy Eke

Mercy Eke has generated several reactions and comments from the public, as she said that Neo Akpofure and popular and successful ex BBN HouseMate and Reality TV Star, Beauty Tukura are in a romantic relationship with each other, she said that she doesn’t know what TolaniBaj is doing with Neo Akpofure, this generated several reactions and comments from the public, as everyone was surprised and overwhelmed with the statement of Mercy Eke about Neo Akpofure and Beauty Tukura being in a romantic relationship with each other.

Neo Akpofure has been trending since he entered the Big Brother Naija All Stars Season Eight Show, because of his relationship with TolaniBaj, himself and TolaniBaj have been doing things that everyone has been surprised and overwhelmed about.

Several celebrities and public figures reacted to the statement of Mercy Eke their official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others. This generated several reactions and comments from the public.

