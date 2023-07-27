ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Nancy Isime Stirs Reactions As She Shares New Photos Of Herself On Instagram

Nancy Isime, a popular Nigerian actor and internet personality has recently thrilled many of her fans on Instagram as she shares new photos of herself. In the photos, she was seen on a nice looking Ankara gown outfit which made her look awesome. she was seen on a neatly done make up, red heels and nice looking hair do. She was seen standing as she took the photos. 

Even as she shared the photos, she never failed to give the photos a write up as she said, “for the love of my best Ankara wax fabric in Africa for a reason.”

Many fans who saw the photos, reacted as they were amazed and astounded by the photos. Screenshots of some reactions are shown below.

Nancy Isime, ever since her rise to fame has been making waves as her fan base on Instagram increases on a daily base.

