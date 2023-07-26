Na your hype man go kill you – Singer, Patoranking tells Charles Okocha in new video

Few moments ago, Popular Nigerian Actor, Rapper, Content Creator and Brand Influencer, Charles Okocha known professionally as Igwe 2Pac took to social media to dish out a lovely video of himself having a good time alongside Patoranking and Obi Cubana.

Charles shared the video on his Official Instagram Page today being Tuesday the 25th day of July, 2023 and it stirred massive reactions from fans, viewers and followers with many taking to the comment section to react. Click on the link below to watch the video.

In the above video, Charles Okocha aka Igwe 2Pac could be clearly seen having a good time alongside Afrobeat Singer, Patoranking and Billionaire, Obi Cubana. Patoranking could be clearly heard telling the actor that he will grant an interview and tell everybody that all the California stuff he does online is fake. The Singer also jokingly told Igwe 2Pac that his hype man will be the one to kill him and it’s quite hilarious.

Charles Okocha is currently one of the hottest content creator in the country, he rose through prominence some couple of years back as an Actor and ever since then, he has managed to carve a nitch for himself and also cement his place as one of the most sought after entertainer in the country. The actor is now into content creation with his hype man and he have also gained a lot of ground on that field aswell. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from the general public.

