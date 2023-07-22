“Na Me Be Your Father” Afrobeats Star Tells Odumodu.

Afrobeats Star Khaid and Declan Rice hit maker, Odumodu black have been involved in an exchange of words following comparison from their fans.

It all started when a social media influencer asked fans who they think would win the Headies Rookie of the year award if it were down to just Khaid and Odumodu.

In a surprise response, Khaid told fans to check the numbers of streams of both artists and do the math for themselves to see who’s better.

After Khaids response blew up on the social media space, Odumodu himself would not keep calm and responded Khaid by saying he would Knock his head.

The two artists then proceeded in a back and forth with Khaid calling Odumodu “Ekelebe runner.. while also adding “na me be your father”.

Who do you think deserves the Rookie of the year award between Khaid and Odumodu?.

Kindly Leave your comments below.

Gorgeous16 (

)