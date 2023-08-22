“My World is Best” Nosa Babarex Says As He Celebrates His Wedding Anniversary With His Wife (Photos)

The joy of getting married to your best friend is usually overwhelming. In light of this, Nosa Babarex is elated to mark his 8th marriage anniversary with his wife. He took to his Instagram story to assert that his beautiful wife is the best the world can offer him. Marriage is enjoyable when lovebirds are in a marital union.

Babarex is one of the celebrities who has kept his marital status intact. It’s been eight years of marriage, and he is leaving no stone unturned. The movie star and his wife made up their minds to celebrate their wedding anniversary in a special way. Taking to their social media accounts, they flaunted their loved-up images. Babarex went further to eulogise his wife.

A man can demonstrate his love for his wife by eulogising her on their marriage anniversary. Babarex took to Instagram to write, “8-year wedding anniversary. Lord, we are grateful. Thank you, my world, for loving me.” It takes a happy marriage to behold couples marking their wedding anniversary with everything at their disposal.

Photos are credited to Instagram.

